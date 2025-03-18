Short Interest in N2OFF, Inc. (NASDAQ:NITO) Drops By 16.3%

N2OFF, Inc. (NASDAQ:NITO – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 340,200 shares, a decrease of 16.3% from the February 13th total of 406,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 20,140,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days. Currently, 3.4% of the company’s shares are sold short.

N2OFF Stock Down 6.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ:NITO traded down $0.02 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $0.31. 637,339 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,859,083. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $0.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.49. N2OFF has a 1-year low of $0.16 and a 1-year high of $3.49.

N2OFF Company Profile

N2OFF, Inc, an agri-food tech company, engages in the development and sale of eco-friendly green solutions for the food industry to enhance food safety and shelf life of fresh produce. Its products are based on proprietary blend of food acids combined with various oxidizing agent-based sanitizers and low concentrated fungicides for cleaning, sanitizing, and controlling pathogens on fresh produce that are safer for human consumption and extend their shelf life by reducing their decay.

