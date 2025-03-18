Short Interest in N2OFF, Inc. (NASDAQ:NITO) Drops By 16.3%

N2OFF, Inc. (NASDAQ:NITO – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 340,200 shares, a decrease of 16.3% from the February 13th total of 406,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 20,140,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days. Currently, 3.4% of the company’s shares are sold short.
N2OFF Stock Down 6.8 %
Shares of NASDAQ:NITO traded down $0.02 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $0.31. 637,339 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,859,083. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $0.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.49. N2OFF has a 1-year low of $0.16 and a 1-year high of $3.49.
N2OFF Company Profile
