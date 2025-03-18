Short Interest in Liontown Resources Limited (OTCMKTS:LINRF) Decreases By 24.2%

Liontown Resources Limited (OTCMKTS:LINRF – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 17,743,100 shares, a decrease of 24.2% from the February 13th total of 23,409,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4,327.6 days.
Liontown Resources Trading Up 20.1 %
Shares of OTCMKTS LINRF traded up C$0.08 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting C$0.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 23,770 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,295. Liontown Resources has a 1 year low of C$0.31 and a 1 year high of C$1.10. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$0.46.
Liontown Resources Company Profile
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Liontown Resources
- Natural Gas Prices Continue To Rally, These Stocks Should Benefit
- Arqit Stock Soars as NVIDIA’s GTC Fuels Quantum Excitement
- Why Invest in High-Yield Dividend Stocks?
- 3 Must-Own Stocks to Build Wealth This Decade
- How to Most Effectively Use the MarketBeat Earnings Screener
- Advanced Micro Devices Eyes AI Market Growth—Is AMD a Buy?
Receive News & Ratings for Liontown Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liontown Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.