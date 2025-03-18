Short Interest in Liontown Resources Limited (OTCMKTS:LINRF) Decreases By 24.2%

Liontown Resources Limited (OTCMKTS:LINRF – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 17,743,100 shares, a decrease of 24.2% from the February 13th total of 23,409,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4,327.6 days.

Liontown Resources Trading Up 20.1 %

Shares of OTCMKTS LINRF traded up C$0.08 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting C$0.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 23,770 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,295. Liontown Resources has a 1 year low of C$0.31 and a 1 year high of C$1.10. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$0.46.

Liontown Resources Company Profile

Liontown Resources Limited engages in the exploration, evaluation, and development of mineral properties in Australia. The company explores for lithium, gold, vanadium, copper, and nickel deposits, as well as platinum group elements. Its flagship property is the Kathleen Valley lithium project located in Perth, Western Australia.

