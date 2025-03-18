Short Interest in Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:LGI) Increases By 34.1%

Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:LGI – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 18,500 shares, a growth of 34.1% from the February 13th total of 13,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 57,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund stock traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $15.66. 16,787 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 49,704. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.77. Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund has a twelve month low of $14.84 and a twelve month high of $18.23.

Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.1465 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 10th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.23%.

Institutional Trading of Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund

About Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of LGI. Waverly Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund during the fourth quarter worth about $238,000. Quarry LP bought a new position in shares of Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 85,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,370,000 after purchasing an additional 1,823 shares during the last quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund during the fourth quarter worth about $498,000. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund by 63.6% during the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 81,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,310,000 after purchasing an additional 31,855 shares during the last quarter.

Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund, Inc is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Lazard Asset Management LLC. It invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in stocks of companies with market capitalization over $5 billion.

