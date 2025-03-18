Short Interest in KWS SAAT SE & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:KNKZF) Rises By 20.0%

KWS SAAT SE & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:KNKZF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 1,800 shares, a growth of 20.0% from the February 13th total of 1,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 9.0 days.
KWS SAAT SE & Co. KGaA Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS KNKZF remained flat at C$60.00 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$61.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$68.07. KWS SAAT SE & Co. KGaA has a 52-week low of C$56.00 and a 52-week high of C$63.40.
About KWS SAAT SE & Co. KGaA
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than KWS SAAT SE & Co. KGaA
- Transportation Stocks Investing
- Arqit Stock Soars as NVIDIA’s GTC Fuels Quantum Excitement
- Conference Calls and Individual Investors
- 3 Must-Own Stocks to Build Wealth This Decade
- How to Read Stock Charts for Beginners
- Advanced Micro Devices Eyes AI Market Growth—Is AMD a Buy?
Receive News & Ratings for KWS SAAT SE & Co. KGaA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KWS SAAT SE & Co. KGaA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.