Short Interest in KWS SAAT SE & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:KNKZF) Rises By 20.0%

KWS SAAT SE & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:KNKZF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 1,800 shares, a growth of 20.0% from the February 13th total of 1,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 9.0 days.

KWS SAAT SE & Co. KGaA Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS KNKZF remained flat at C$60.00 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$61.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$68.07. KWS SAAT SE & Co. KGaA has a 52-week low of C$56.00 and a 52-week high of C$63.40.

About KWS SAAT SE & Co. KGaA

KWS SAAT SE & Co KGaA develops, produces, and distributes seeds for farmers in Germany, rest of Europe, North and South America, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Corn, Sugarbeet, Cereals, and Vegetables. The Corn segment breeds, produces, and distributes seed for corn, soybeans, and sunflowers.

