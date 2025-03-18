Short Interest in Invesco Water Resources ETF (NASDAQ:PHO) Declines By 25.4%

Invesco Water Resources ETF (NASDAQ:PHO – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 29,700 shares, a drop of 25.4% from the February 13th total of 39,800 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 72,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Invesco Water Resources ETF by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,686,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,940,000 after acquiring an additional 58,316 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in Invesco Water Resources ETF by 10.2% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 750,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,354,000 after acquiring an additional 69,546 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Water Resources ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $34,604,000. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco Water Resources ETF by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 411,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,058,000 after buying an additional 5,881 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Invesco Water Resources ETF by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 405,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,666,000 after buying an additional 10,405 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco Water Resources ETF Price Performance

Invesco Water Resources ETF stock opened at $65.50 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $66.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $68.45. Invesco Water Resources ETF has a 52-week low of $62.82 and a 52-week high of $72.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.82 and a beta of 0.96.

Invesco Water Resources ETF Announces Dividend

Invesco Water Resources ETF Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.0923 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 23rd.

PowerShares Water Resources Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that generally correspond to the price yield of the NASDAQ OMX US Water Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund generally will invest at least 90% of its total assets in common stocks that comprise the Underlying Index. The Underlying Index seeks to track the performance of the United States exchange-listed companies that create products designed to conserve and purify water for homes, businesses and industries.

