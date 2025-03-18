Short Interest in Invesco High Income Trust II (NYSE:VLT) Drops By 27.9%

Invesco High Income Trust II (NYSE:VLT – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 10,100 shares, a decline of 27.9% from the February 13th total of 14,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 26,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.
Invesco High Income Trust II Price Performance
Shares of NYSE VLT traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $10.75. 10,991 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,017. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.17. Invesco High Income Trust II has a 52 week low of $10.09 and a 52 week high of $11.63.
Invesco High Income Trust II Announces Dividend
The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.0964 per share. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.77%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 17th.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Invesco High Income Trust II
Invesco High Income Trust II Company Profile
Invesco High Income Trust II is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Hong Kong Limited, INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc, and Invesco Canada Ltd.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Invesco High Income Trust II
- How to trade penny stocks: A step-by-step guide
- Arqit Stock Soars as NVIDIA’s GTC Fuels Quantum Excitement
- How Technical Indicators Can Help You Find Oversold Stocks
- 3 Must-Own Stocks to Build Wealth This Decade
- Are Penny Stocks a Good Fit for Your Portfolio?
- Advanced Micro Devices Eyes AI Market Growth—Is AMD a Buy?
Receive News & Ratings for Invesco High Income Trust II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco High Income Trust II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.