Short Interest in Invesco High Income Trust II (NYSE:VLT) Drops By 27.9%

Invesco High Income Trust II (NYSE:VLT – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 10,100 shares, a decline of 27.9% from the February 13th total of 14,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 26,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Invesco High Income Trust II Price Performance

Shares of NYSE VLT traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $10.75. 10,991 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,017. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.17. Invesco High Income Trust II has a 52 week low of $10.09 and a 52 week high of $11.63.

Invesco High Income Trust II Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.0964 per share. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.77%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 17th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Invesco High Income Trust II

Invesco High Income Trust II Company Profile

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Invesco High Income Trust II stock. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its holdings in Invesco High Income Trust II ( NYSE:VLT Free Report ) by 6.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 66,871 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,160 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Invesco High Income Trust II were worth $733,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 21.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Invesco High Income Trust II is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Hong Kong Limited, INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc, and Invesco Canada Ltd.

