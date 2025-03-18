Short Interest in Imperial Petroleum Inc. (NASDAQ:IMPPP) Decreases By 32.6%

Imperial Petroleum Inc. (NASDAQ:IMPPP – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 3,100 shares, a decrease of 32.6% from the February 13th total of 4,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.7 days.

Imperial Petroleum Price Performance

Shares of IMPPP traded up $0.35 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $25.05. The company had a trading volume of 328 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,507. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $24.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.09. Imperial Petroleum has a 52 week low of $22.89 and a 52 week high of $29.81.

Get Imperial Petroleum alerts:

Imperial Petroleum Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 26th will be issued a $0.5469 dividend. This represents a $2.19 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.73%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 26th.

Imperial Petroleum Company Profile

Imperial Petroleum Inc provides international seaborne transportation services to oil producers, refineries, and commodities traders. It carries refined petroleum products, such as gasoline, diesel, fuel oil, and jet fuel, as well as edible oils and chemicals, crude oils, iron ore, coal and grains, and minor bulks, such as bauxite, phosphate, and fertilizers.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Imperial Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Imperial Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.