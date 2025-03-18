Short Interest in Hub Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HUBG) Increases By 32.7%

Hub Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HUBG – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 703,200 shares, an increase of 32.7% from the February 13th total of 529,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 555,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.3 days. Currently, 1.2% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently commented on HUBG. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Hub Group in a report on Friday, March 7th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $41.00 target price on the stock. Susquehanna raised Hub Group from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $55.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Benchmark raised their price target on Hub Group from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. Barclays decreased their price target on Hub Group from $52.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Hub Group from $46.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.82.

Get Hub Group alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on HUBG

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hub Group Price Performance

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in Hub Group in the third quarter worth about $481,000. Barclays PLC grew its position in Hub Group by 199.6% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 117,774 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $5,354,000 after acquiring an additional 78,467 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Hub Group by 0.8% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,489,503 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $113,148,000 after buying an additional 20,215 shares during the period. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Hub Group by 16.8% during the fourth quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,511 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $424,000 after buying an additional 1,368 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Hub Group by 14.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 577,940 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $25,753,000 after buying an additional 73,712 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HUBG stock traded down $0.90 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $37.14. The stock had a trading volume of 283,673 shares, compared to its average volume of 552,362. Hub Group has a one year low of $36.34 and a one year high of $53.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $42.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.84 and a beta of 0.93.

Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The transportation company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.48. Hub Group had a return on equity of 7.10% and a net margin of 2.64%. Equities analysts forecast that Hub Group will post 2.2 EPS for the current year.

Hub Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 18th will be given a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 18th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.35%. Hub Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.41%.

About Hub Group

(Get Free Report)

Hub Group, Inc, a supply chain solutions provider, offers transportation and logistics management services in North America. The company's transportation services include intermodal, truckload, less-than-truckload, flatbed, temperature-controlled, and dedicated and regional trucking, as well as final mile, railcar, small parcel, and international transportation.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Hub Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hub Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.