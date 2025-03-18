Short Interest in Hub Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HUBG) Increases By 32.7%

Hub Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HUBG – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 703,200 shares, an increase of 32.7% from the February 13th total of 529,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 555,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.3 days. Currently, 1.2% of the shares of the company are sold short.
A number of brokerages recently commented on HUBG. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Hub Group in a report on Friday, March 7th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $41.00 target price on the stock. Susquehanna raised Hub Group from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $55.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Benchmark raised their price target on Hub Group from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. Barclays decreased their price target on Hub Group from $52.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Hub Group from $46.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.82.
Shares of HUBG stock traded down $0.90 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $37.14. The stock had a trading volume of 283,673 shares, compared to its average volume of 552,362. Hub Group has a one year low of $36.34 and a one year high of $53.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $42.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.84 and a beta of 0.93.
Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The transportation company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.48. Hub Group had a return on equity of 7.10% and a net margin of 2.64%. Equities analysts forecast that Hub Group will post 2.2 EPS for the current year.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 18th will be given a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 18th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.35%. Hub Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.41%.
Hub Group, Inc, a supply chain solutions provider, offers transportation and logistics management services in North America. The company's transportation services include intermodal, truckload, less-than-truckload, flatbed, temperature-controlled, and dedicated and regional trucking, as well as final mile, railcar, small parcel, and international transportation.
