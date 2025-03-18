Short Interest in HelloFresh SE (OTCMKTS:HLFFF) Grows By 27.0%

HelloFresh SE (OTCMKTS:HLFFF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 2,984,400 shares, a growth of 27.0% from the February 13th total of 2,350,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2,487.0 days.
HelloFresh Stock Down 3.4 %
Shares of HLFFF traded down $0.33 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $9.28. 102 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,452. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $11.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.91. HelloFresh has a 1 year low of $4.96 and a 1 year high of $13.95.
About HelloFresh
