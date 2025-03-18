Short Interest in HelloFresh SE (OTCMKTS:HLFFF) Grows By 27.0%

HelloFresh SE (OTCMKTS:HLFFF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 2,984,400 shares, a growth of 27.0% from the February 13th total of 2,350,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2,487.0 days.

HelloFresh Stock Down 3.4 %

Shares of HLFFF traded down $0.33 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $9.28. 102 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,452. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $11.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.91. HelloFresh has a 1 year low of $4.96 and a 1 year high of $13.95.

About HelloFresh

HelloFresh SE, together with its subsidiaries, operates as meal kit provider for home industry. The company offers premium meals, protein swaps, double portions, and extra recipes, as well as add-ons, such as soups, snacks, fruit boxes, desserts, ready-to-eat meals, and seasonal boxes. It has operations in the United States, Canada, Australia, Austria, Belgium, Germany, Denmark, France, Luxembourg, the Netherlands, New Zealand, Switzerland, Sweden, Spain, Norway, Italy, and the United Kingdom.

