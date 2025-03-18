Short Interest in Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust (NYSE:GBAB) Grows By 32.1%

Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust (NYSE:GBAB – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 58,500 shares, an increase of 32.1% from the February 13th total of 44,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 129,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.
Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust Stock Down 0.5 %
NYSE:GBAB traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $15.43. 53,612 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 102,296. Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust has a one year low of $14.85 and a one year high of $18.52. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.20.
Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust Dividend Announcement
The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 14th will be given a dividend of $0.1257 per share. This represents a $1.51 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.78%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 14th.
About Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust
Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Guggenheim Partners, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Guggenheim Funds Investment Advisors, LLC and Guggenheim Partners Investment Management, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States.
