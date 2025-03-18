Short Interest in Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust (NYSE:GBAB) Grows By 32.1%

Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust (NYSE:GBAB – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 58,500 shares, an increase of 32.1% from the February 13th total of 44,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 129,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust Stock Down 0.5 %

NYSE:GBAB traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $15.43. 53,612 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 102,296. Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust has a one year low of $14.85 and a one year high of $18.52. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.20.

Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 14th will be given a dividend of $0.1257 per share. This represents a $1.51 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.78%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 14th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust by 21.4% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 14,384 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $219,000 after purchasing an additional 2,534 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC raised its position in shares of Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 36,627 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $557,000 after acquiring an additional 2,916 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust by 28.0% in the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 17,497 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $266,000 after acquiring an additional 3,832 shares in the last quarter. Bison Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 56,612 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $861,000 after acquiring an additional 4,237 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in shares of Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 85,149 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,294,000 after acquiring an additional 5,598 shares in the last quarter.

Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Guggenheim Partners, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Guggenheim Funds Investment Advisors, LLC and Guggenheim Partners Investment Management, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States.

