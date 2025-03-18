Short Interest in Gogoro Inc. (NASDAQ:GGR) Drops By 31.3%

Gogoro Inc. (NASDAQ:GGR – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 1,980,000 shares, a decline of 31.3% from the February 13th total of 2,880,000 shares. Approximately 1.1% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 591,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.3 days.

Shares of GGR stock opened at $0.36 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.89. Gogoro has a 1 year low of $0.36 and a 1 year high of $2.02. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $106.22 million, a PE ratio of -0.80 and a beta of 0.61.

Gogoro (NASDAQ:GGR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.22). Gogoro had a negative return on equity of 53.23% and a negative net margin of 39.69%. The business had revenue of $73.01 million for the quarter. As a group, research analysts expect that Gogoro will post -0.12 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Alpine Global Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gogoro in the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new stake in shares of Gogoro in the fourth quarter valued at $121,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gogoro in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Gogoro by 136.6% in the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 211,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 121,905 shares during the period. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gogoro in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.87% of the company’s stock.

Gogoro Inc provides battery swapping services in Taiwan, India, and internationally. It also develops Swap and Go battery system that delivers full power to electric-powered two-wheelers. In addition, the company offers battery swapping technology in the form of hardware, software, and service, including Gogoro Smart Batteries, GoStation, Gogoro Network Software & Battery Management Systems, Smartscooter, GoReward, and related components and kits.

