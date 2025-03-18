Short Interest in Givaudan SA (OTCMKTS:GVDBF) Declines By 15.9%

Givaudan SA (OTCMKTS:GVDBF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 52,000 shares, a decline of 15.9% from the February 13th total of 61,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 520.0 days.

Givaudan Trading Up 4.6 %

Shares of Givaudan stock opened at $4,464.50 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $4,276.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $4,630.81. Givaudan has a one year low of $3,294.45 and a one year high of $5,335.00.

About Givaudan

Givaudan SA manufactures, supplies, and sells fragrance, beauty, taste, and wellbeing products to the consumer goods industry. The company operates through divisions, Fragrance & Beauty, and Taste & Wellbeing. The Fragrance & Beauty division offers fine fragrances; consumer products, such as personal, home, fabric, and oral care; fragrance ingredients; and active beauty products.

