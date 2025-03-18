Short Interest in Givaudan SA (OTCMKTS:GVDBF) Declines By 15.9%

Givaudan SA (OTCMKTS:GVDBF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 52,000 shares, a decline of 15.9% from the February 13th total of 61,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 520.0 days.
Givaudan Trading Up 4.6 %
Shares of Givaudan stock opened at $4,464.50 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $4,276.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $4,630.81. Givaudan has a one year low of $3,294.45 and a one year high of $5,335.00.
About Givaudan
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Givaudan
- What Are Dividends? Buy the Best Dividend Stocks
- Advanced Micro Devices Eyes AI Market Growth—Is AMD a Buy?
- Mastering Discipline: Overcoming Emotional Challenges In Trading
- Is Viking Therapeutics the Next Blockbuster GLP-1 Stock?
- Diversification Can Smooth Returns And Mitigate Portfolio Risk
- 2 Shorted Stocks Under Fire: Do Bulls or Bears Have It Right?
Receive News & Ratings for Givaudan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Givaudan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.