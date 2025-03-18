Short Interest in Gibson Energy Inc. (OTCMKTS:GBNXF) Decreases By 24.3%

Gibson Energy Inc. (OTCMKTS:GBNXF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 3,296,000 shares, a drop of 24.3% from the February 13th total of 4,352,500 shares. Approximately 2.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 31,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 105.6 days.

Gibson Energy Trading Up 0.9 %

Gibson Energy stock traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $15.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 27,360 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,017. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The stock has a market cap of $2.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.94 and a beta of 0.93. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $16.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.65. Gibson Energy has a 12 month low of $13.13 and a 12 month high of $18.92.

Gibson Energy (OTCMKTS:GBNXF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.25). Gibson Energy had a net margin of 1.30% and a return on equity of 16.18%. The firm had revenue of $1.69 billion during the quarter. As a group, analysts forecast that Gibson Energy will post 1.09 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

GBNXF has been the subject of several analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Gibson Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 5th. National Bank Financial downgraded shares of Gibson Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. TD Securities raised shares of Gibson Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Gibson Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Gibson Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

About Gibson Energy

Gibson Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the gathering, storage, optimization, processing, and marketing of liquids and refined products in Canada and the United States. It operates through Infrastructure and Marketing segments. The Infrastructure segment operates a network of liquid infrastructure assets that include oil terminals, rail loading and unloading facilities, gathering pipelines, a crude oil processing facility, and other terminals.

