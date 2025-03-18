Short Interest in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF (NASDAQ:SDVY) Drops By 25.6%

First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF (NASDAQ:SDVY – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 155,600 shares, a drop of 25.6% from the February 13th total of 209,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,797,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Institutional Trading of First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. DHK Financial Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. DHK Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 58,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,111,000 after acquiring an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. tru Independence LLC increased its stake in shares of First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. tru Independence LLC now owns 31,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,113,000 after acquiring an additional 362 shares during the last quarter. Second Half Financial Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Second Half Financial Partners LLC now owns 9,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $354,000 after acquiring an additional 365 shares during the last quarter. Pineridge Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF by 138.9% in the 4th quarter. Pineridge Advisors LLC now owns 762 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 443 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in shares of First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 36,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,330,000 after acquiring an additional 465 shares during the last quarter.

First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SDVY stock opened at $33.59 on Tuesday. First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF has a fifty-two week low of $32.22 and a fifty-two week high of $40.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.44 and a beta of 1.18. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $36.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.60.

First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF Company Profile

The First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (SDVY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in extended market equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of small- and mid-cap US companies with historically increasing dividends and that meet various fundamental criteria. SDVY was launched on Nov 1, 2017 and is managed by First Trust.

