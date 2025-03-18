Short Interest in Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:EDN) Drops By 33.6%

Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:EDN – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 212,000 shares, a drop of 33.6% from the February 13th total of 319,100 shares. Approximately 0.5% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 241,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.9 days.

Institutional Trading of Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in EDN. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its holdings in Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima by 4,310.4% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 41,105 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $911,000 after acquiring an additional 40,173 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima during the third quarter worth $237,000. BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd increased its holdings in Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima by 66.7% in the third quarter. BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd now owns 50,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,108,000 after buying an additional 20,000 shares during the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima in the third quarter valued at $260,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 79,299 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,757,000 after buying an additional 2,610 shares during the last quarter. 1.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima alerts:

Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima Stock Down 0.8 %

NYSE EDN traded down $0.27 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $32.98. 89,390 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 138,958. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm has a market cap of $1.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.42 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a 50 day moving average of $36.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.61. Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima has a 52-week low of $13.78 and a 52-week high of $51.69.

Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima Company Profile

Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima is involved in the distribution and sale of electricity in Argentina. The company was incorporated in 1992 and is based in Buenos Aires, Argentina. Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima operates as a subsidiary of Empresa de Energía del Cono Sur SA.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.