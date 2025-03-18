Short Interest in Dassault Aviation société anonyme (OTCMKTS:DUAVF) Rises By 28.6%

Dassault Aviation société anonyme (OTCMKTS:DUAVF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 3,600 shares, a growth of 28.6% from the February 13th total of 2,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.1 days.

Dassault Aviation société anonyme Trading Up 3.1 %

Dassault Aviation société anonyme stock opened at $350.52 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $246.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $219.15. Dassault Aviation société anonyme has a 12-month low of $178.00 and a 12-month high of $356.10.

Dassault Aviation société anonyme Company Profile

Dassault Aviation société anonyme designs and manufactures military aircraft, business jets, and space systems in France, the Americas, and internationally. It offers Rafale, a multirole fighter aircraft; nEUROn, an unmanned combat drone; falcon business jets; and falcon aircraft for maritime surveillance, intelligence, and medical evacuation missions.

