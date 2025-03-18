Short Interest in China Overseas Property Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:CNPPF) Drops By 24.2%

China Overseas Property Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:CNPPF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 955,000 shares, a drop of 24.2% from the February 13th total of 1,260,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

China Overseas Property Price Performance

Shares of CNPPF stock opened at $0.63 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.64 and a 200 day moving average of $0.70. China Overseas Property has a 52 week low of $0.51 and a 52 week high of $0.91.

Get China Overseas Property alerts:

China Overseas Property Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Recommended Stories

China Overseas Property Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, provides property management services in Hong Kong, Macau, and Mainland China. It operates through Property Management Services, Value-Added Services, and Car Parking Space Trading Business segments. The Property Management Services segment offers security, repair and maintenance, cleaning, and garden landscape maintenance services to residential communities, commercial properties, government properties, and construction sites.

Receive News & Ratings for China Overseas Property Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for China Overseas Property and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.