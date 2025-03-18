Short Interest in China Overseas Property Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:CNPPF) Drops By 24.2%

China Overseas Property Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:CNPPF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 955,000 shares, a drop of 24.2% from the February 13th total of 1,260,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.
China Overseas Property Price Performance
Shares of CNPPF stock opened at $0.63 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.64 and a 200 day moving average of $0.70. China Overseas Property has a 52 week low of $0.51 and a 52 week high of $0.91.
China Overseas Property Company Profile
