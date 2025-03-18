Short Interest in Central Puerto S.A. (NYSE:CEPU) Decreases By 15.5%

Central Puerto S.A. (NYSE:CEPU – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 853,500 shares, a decrease of 15.5% from the February 13th total of 1,010,000 shares. Approximately 0.6% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 356,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.4 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Central Puerto

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Central Puerto by 84.8% in the 4th quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 2,283,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,087,000 after purchasing an additional 1,047,490 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA raised its holdings in shares of Central Puerto by 1,204.3% in the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA now owns 435,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,307,000 after purchasing an additional 401,903 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Central Puerto in the 4th quarter valued at $1,319,000. Mirabella Financial Services LLP raised its holdings in shares of Central Puerto by 259.1% in the 4th quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP now owns 90,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,305,000 after purchasing an additional 65,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ping Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Central Puerto by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Ping Capital Management Inc. now owns 86,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,246,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. 2.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Central Puerto Price Performance

Central Puerto stock opened at $12.20 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.85 billion, a PE ratio of 4.78 and a beta of 1.18. Central Puerto has a 52-week low of $7.07 and a 52-week high of $16.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company’s 50 day moving average is $13.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.48.

About Central Puerto

Central Puerto ( NYSE:CEPU Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 11th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $168.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $187.32 billion. Central Puerto had a net margin of 56.44% and a return on equity of 22.76%. On average, research analysts expect that Central Puerto will post 0.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Central Puerto SA engages in the electric power generation in Argentina. It operates through three segments: Electric Power Generation from Conventional Sources, Electric Power Generation from Renewable Sources, and Natural Gas Transport and Distribution. The company generates energy through thermal, hydroelectric, and wind farms.

