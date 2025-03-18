Short Interest in Calibre Mining Corp. (OTCMKTS:CXBMF) Decreases By 20.9%

Calibre Mining Corp. (OTCMKTS:CXBMF – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 5,228,700 shares, a drop of 20.9% from the February 13th total of 6,607,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,461,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.1 days.
Calibre Mining Stock Up 2.5 %
Shares of OTCMKTS CXBMF opened at $2.17 on Tuesday. Calibre Mining has a 1 year low of $1.18 and a 1 year high of $2.30. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $1.90 and its 200-day moving average is $1.80.
Calibre Mining Company Profile
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Calibre Mining
- Investing in Travel Stocks Benefits
- Is Viking Therapeutics the Next Blockbuster GLP-1 Stock?
- What does consumer price index measure?
- 2 Shorted Stocks Under Fire: Do Bulls or Bears Have It Right?
- What is Insider Trading? What You Can Learn from Insider Trading
- Is Intuitive Machines a Buy After Athena’s Disappointing Landing?
Receive News & Ratings for Calibre Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Calibre Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.