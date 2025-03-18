Short Interest in Calibre Mining Corp. (OTCMKTS:CXBMF) Decreases By 20.9%

Calibre Mining Corp. (OTCMKTS:CXBMF – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 5,228,700 shares, a drop of 20.9% from the February 13th total of 6,607,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,461,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.1 days.

Calibre Mining Stock Up 2.5 %

Shares of OTCMKTS CXBMF opened at $2.17 on Tuesday. Calibre Mining has a 1 year low of $1.18 and a 1 year high of $2.30. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $1.90 and its 200-day moving average is $1.80.

Calibre Mining Company Profile

Calibre Mining Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and mining of gold properties in Nicaragua, the United States, and Canada. It primarily explores gold, silver, and copper deposits. The company was formerly known as TLC Ventures Corp. and changed its name to Calibre Mining Corp.

