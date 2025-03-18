Short Interest in Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHFAL) Decreases By 29.9%

Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHFAL – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 69,000 shares, a decline of 29.9% from the February 13th total of 98,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 31,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.2 days.

Brighthouse Financial Price Performance

NASDAQ BHFAL opened at $21.82 on Tuesday. Brighthouse Financial has a twelve month low of $20.65 and a twelve month high of $25.47. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.71.

Brighthouse Financial Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Saturday, March 1st were issued a $0.3906 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 28th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.16%.

About Brighthouse Financial

Brighthouse Financial, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of life insurance and annuities through independent distribution channels and marketing arrangements with diverse network of distribution partners. It operates through the following segments: Annuities; Life; Run-Off; and Corporate & Others.

