Short Interest in BAB, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BABB) Drops By 20.7%

BAB, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BABB – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 4,600 shares, a decrease of 20.7% from the February 13th total of 5,800 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 22,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

BAB Trading Down 1.5 %

BABB stock opened at $0.83 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $0.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.83. The stock has a market cap of $6.01 million, a PE ratio of 13.78 and a beta of 0.01. BAB has a 1 year low of $0.67 and a 1 year high of $1.04.

Get BAB alerts:

BAB (OTCMKTS:BABB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.95 million during the quarter. BAB had a return on equity of 16.39% and a net margin of 14.84%.

BAB Cuts Dividend

About BAB

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 24th. BAB’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.67%.

(Get Free Report)

BAB, Inc franchises and licenses bagel and muffin retail units under the Big Apple Bagels (BAB), My Favorite Muffin (MFM), and SweetDuet (SD) trade names in the United States. It's BAB franchised brand includes daily baked bagels, flavored cream cheeses, premium coffees, gourmet bagel sandwiches, and other related products; and MFM brand comprises various freshly baked muffins and coffees, as well as units operating as My Favorite Muffin Your All Day Bakery Café features specialty bagel sandwiches and related products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for BAB Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BAB and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.