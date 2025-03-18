Short Interest in Altus Group Limited (OTCMKTS:ASGTF) Expands By 23.2%

Altus Group Limited (OTCMKTS:ASGTF – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 504,800 shares, a growth of 23.2% from the February 13th total of 409,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 123.1 days.
Altus Group Stock Up 0.7 %
Shares of Altus Group stock opened at $36.14 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $38.98 and its 200 day moving average is $39.47. Altus Group has a 1 year low of $33.87 and a 1 year high of $42.82.
Altus Group Company Profile
