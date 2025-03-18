Short Interest in Altus Group Limited (OTCMKTS:ASGTF) Expands By 23.2%

Altus Group Limited (OTCMKTS:ASGTF – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 504,800 shares, a growth of 23.2% from the February 13th total of 409,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 123.1 days.

Altus Group Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of Altus Group stock opened at $36.14 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $38.98 and its 200 day moving average is $39.47. Altus Group has a 1 year low of $33.87 and a 1 year high of $42.82.

Altus Group Company Profile

Altus Group Limited provides asset and funds intelligence solutions for commercial real estate (CRE). The company operates through Analytics, Property Tax, and Appraisals and Development Advisory segments. The Analytics segment portfolio includes software, data analytics, market data, and consulting services; CRE asset and fund management services; ARGUS-branded, finance active-branded debt management, and valuation management solutions; technology consulting services, such as strategic advisory for front-to-back-office strategies, processes, and technology; and software services related to education, training, and implementation.

