Shearwater Group (LON:SWG) Reaches New 1-Year Low – Should You Sell?

Shearwater Group plc (LON:SWG – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 30 ($0.39) and last traded at GBX 31.73 ($0.41), with a volume of 20849 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 32.50 ($0.42).

Shearwater Group Stock Performance

The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 34.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 35.91. The stock has a market cap of £7.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.48 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

Get Shearwater Group alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Shearwater Group

In other news, insider Jonathan David Hall acquired 13,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 37 ($0.48) per share, for a total transaction of £4,995 ($6,487.86). 51.89% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shearwater Group Company Profile

Shearwater Group plc is an award-winning group providing cyber security, managed security and professional advisory solutions to create a safer online environment for organisations and their end users.

The Group’s differentiated full service offering spans identity and access management and data security, cybersecurity solutions and managed security services, and security governance, risk and compliance.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Shearwater Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shearwater Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.