Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Sells 505 Shares of Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL – Free Report) by 19.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,157 shares of the company’s stock after selling 505 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Burlington Stores were worth $615,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BURL. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in shares of Burlington Stores by 1,048.8% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 730,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,478,000 after buying an additional 666,934 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Burlington Stores by 52.7% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 222,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,326,000 after buying an additional 76,684 shares during the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Burlington Stores during the fourth quarter worth approximately $20,965,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Burlington Stores during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $17,330,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Burlington Stores by 35.3% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 227,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,714,000 after purchasing an additional 59,173 shares during the period.

Burlington Stores Stock Performance

Shares of BURL opened at $234.75 on Tuesday. Burlington Stores, Inc. has a 12 month low of $174.64 and a 12 month high of $298.89. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $261.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $267.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.16, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35.

Insider Buying and Selling

Burlington Stores ( NYSE:BURL Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 6th. The company reported $4.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.75 by $0.32. Burlington Stores had a net margin of 4.49% and a return on equity of 47.52%. The business had revenue of $3.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.25 billion. Research analysts forecast that Burlington Stores, Inc. will post 7.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Burlington Stores news, CMO Jennifer Vecchio sold 493 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.75, for a total transaction of $135,944.75. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 58,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,253,808. This represents a 0.83 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.91% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

BURL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Burlington Stores from $317.00 to $329.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 7th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Burlington Stores from $360.00 to $405.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 7th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Burlington Stores from $330.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 7th. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Burlington Stores from $334.00 to $339.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Burlington Stores from $296.00 to $297.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $323.20.

Burlington Stores, Inc operates as a retailer of branded merchandise in the United States. The company provides fashion-focused merchandise, including women's ready-to-wear apparel, menswear, youth apparel, footwear, accessories, toys, gifts, and coats, as well as baby, home, and beauty products.

