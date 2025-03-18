Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Has $579,000 Holdings in Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Free Report) by 13.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,250 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 263 shares during the quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vulcan Materials were worth $579,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Vulcan Materials during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. UMB Bank n.a. raised its holdings in shares of Vulcan Materials by 138.5% during the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 186 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the period. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Vulcan Materials by 30.0% in the 4th quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 208 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. FSA Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Vulcan Materials in the 3rd quarter worth $57,000. Finally, Prospera Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in Vulcan Materials during the 3rd quarter worth about $61,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.39% of the company’s stock.

Vulcan Materials Stock Up 1.7 %

Shares of VMC stock opened at $235.29 on Tuesday. Vulcan Materials has a 52-week low of $215.08 and a 52-week high of $298.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a current ratio of 1.83. The stock has a market cap of $31.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.35, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.80. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $257.85 and its 200-day moving average is $260.69.

Vulcan Materials Increases Dividend

Vulcan Materials ( NYSE:VMC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The construction company reported $2.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.41. Vulcan Materials had a return on equity of 12.83% and a net margin of 12.30%. The firm had revenue of $1.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.81 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.46 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Vulcan Materials will post 8.69 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.83%. This is a boost from Vulcan Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 10th. Vulcan Materials’s payout ratio is 28.61%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

VMC has been the topic of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Vulcan Materials from $245.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $325.00 target price on shares of Vulcan Materials in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Vulcan Materials from $269.00 to $286.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Vulcan Materials from $298.00 to $295.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Vulcan Materials from $295.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $303.08.

About Vulcan Materials

Vulcan Materials Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and supplies construction aggregates primarily in the United States. It operates through four segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The company provides crushed stones, sand and gravel, sand, and other aggregates; and related products and services that are applied in construction and maintenance of highways, streets, and other public works, as well as in the construction of housing and commercial, industrial, and other nonresidential facilities.

