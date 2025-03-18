Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Has $499,000 Stake in Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH – Free Report) by 2.0% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 4,226 shares of the company’s stock after selling 86 shares during the quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Financials ETF were worth $499,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Vanguard Financials ETF by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC now owns 18,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,143,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF by 45.0% during the 3rd quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 290 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp now owns 10,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,215,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the period. Lewis Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Lewis Asset Management LLC now owns 4,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $575,000 after buying an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 5,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $698,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the period.

Vanguard Financials ETF Price Performance

Vanguard Financials ETF stock opened at $118.25 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $11.81 billion, a PE ratio of 15.58 and a beta of 1.10. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $122.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $118.43. Vanguard Financials ETF has a one year low of $95.67 and a one year high of $127.67.

Vanguard Financials ETF Profile

Vanguard Financials ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Financials Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Financials Index, an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the financials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

