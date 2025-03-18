Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Grows Position in iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF – Free Report) by 58.2% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 2,317 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 852 shares during the quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 100 ETF were worth $669,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 12.7% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 40,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,640,000 after acquiring an additional 4,556 shares in the last quarter. Prosperity Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. Prosperity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 6,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,991,000 after purchasing an additional 562 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $1,220,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 896.9% during the 4th quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI now owns 22,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,418,000 after purchasing an additional 19,991 shares during the period. Finally, Clare Market Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $259,000.

NYSEARCA OEF opened at $274.91 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $16.58 billion, a PE ratio of 26.23 and a beta of 0.99. iShares S&P 100 ETF has a 52-week low of $233.95 and a 52-week high of $300.35. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $289.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $285.16.

iShares S&P 100 ETF, formerly iShares S&P 100 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 100 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and consists of blue chip stocks from diverse industries in the S&P 500 Index.

