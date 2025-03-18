Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Cuts Stake in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. (NYSE:BBVA)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. (NYSE:BBVA – Free Report) by 29.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 62,434 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 25,442 shares during the quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria were worth $607,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in BBVA. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,370,344 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $69,055,000 after acquiring an additional 344,355 shares during the period. QRG Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,043,054 shares of the bank’s stock worth $10,138,000 after purchasing an additional 40,352 shares during the last quarter. Altrius Capital Management Inc increased its stake in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Altrius Capital Management Inc now owns 771,981 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,504,000 after buying an additional 12,099 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria during the 4th quarter valued at $7,333,000. Finally, NewEdge Wealth LLC boosted its position in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 476,408 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,631,000 after buying an additional 5,271 shares during the period. 2.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on BBVA shares. Kepler Capital Markets upgraded shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Hsbc Global Res raised Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy”.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria Trading Up 1.2 %

NYSE:BBVA opened at $14.51 on Tuesday. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. has a 12 month low of $9.23 and a 12 month high of $14.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $12.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.77. The stock has a market cap of $84.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.01, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.26.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria (NYSE:BBVA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The bank reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.04. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria had a return on equity of 17.49% and a net margin of 28.10%. Equities analysts predict that Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. will post 1.59 EPS for the current year.

About Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria

(Free Report)

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, SA provides retail banking, wholesale banking, and asset management services in the United States, Spain, Mexico, Turkey, South America, and internationally. The company offers savings account, demand deposits, and time deposits; and loan products, such as residential mortgages, other households, credit card loans, loans to enterprises and public sector, as well as consumer finance.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BBVA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. (NYSE:BBVA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.