Securian Asset Management Inc. Sells 330 Shares of Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC)

Securian Asset Management Inc. decreased its position in Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC – Free Report) by 3.7% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 8,611 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 330 shares during the quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Commercial Metals were worth $427,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CMC. Heck Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Commercial Metals in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. V Square Quantitative Management LLC increased its stake in Commercial Metals by 60.7% in the 4th quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 707 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its position in Commercial Metals by 22.0% during the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,646 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. Amundi boosted its stake in shares of Commercial Metals by 29.9% during the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 2,189 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $108,000 after buying an additional 504 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in shares of Commercial Metals by 56.6% in the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,611 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $130,000 after acquiring an additional 944 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.90% of the company’s stock.

Commercial Metals Stock Performance

NYSE CMC opened at $46.14 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $5.24 billion, a PE ratio of 41.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 2.76. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $48.94 and a 200-day moving average of $52.90. Commercial Metals has a 52-week low of $42.62 and a 52-week high of $64.53.

Commercial Metals Announces Dividend

Commercial Metals ( NYSE:CMC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.78. The firm had revenue of $1.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.85 billion. Commercial Metals had a net margin of 1.70% and a return on equity of 9.88%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.49 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Commercial Metals will post 3.09 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 16th were paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 16th. Commercial Metals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 64.86%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Commercial Metals from $62.00 to $58.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. UBS Group raised shares of Commercial Metals from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $56.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Friday, January 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Commercial Metals in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Commercial Metals from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Commercial Metals from $56.00 to $53.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 7th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Commercial Metals presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.83.

Commercial Metals Profile

Commercial Metals Company manufactures, recycles, and fabricates steel and metal products, and related materials and services in the United States, Poland, China, and internationally. It operates through two segments, North America and Europe. The company processes and sells ferrous and nonferrous scrap metals to steel mills and foundries, aluminum sheet and ingot manufacturers, brass and bronze ingot makers, copper refineries and mills, secondary lead smelters, specialty steel mills, high temperature alloy manufacturers, and other consumers.

