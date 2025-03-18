Securian Asset Management Inc. Sells 283 Shares of Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHC)

Securian Asset Management Inc. reduced its position in Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHC – Free Report) by 3.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,822 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 283 shares during the quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Taylor Morrison Home were worth $479,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its position in Taylor Morrison Home by 2.5% during the third quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 463,287 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $32,550,000 after acquiring an additional 11,302 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,051,580 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $144,144,000 after purchasing an additional 69,222 shares in the last quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Taylor Morrison Home during the third quarter worth approximately $1,899,000. Sheets Smith Wealth Management bought a new stake in Taylor Morrison Home in the fourth quarter worth approximately $550,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 26.1% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,362,020 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $95,696,000 after buying an additional 282,227 shares in the last quarter. 95.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:TMHC opened at $58.91 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $62.79 and its 200 day moving average is $66.00. Taylor Morrison Home Co. has a 12-month low of $53.17 and a 12-month high of $75.49. The stock has a market cap of $5.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.11 and a beta of 2.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 6.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Taylor Morrison Home ( NYSE:TMHC Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The construction company reported $2.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.40 by $0.24. Taylor Morrison Home had a net margin of 10.81% and a return on equity of 16.50%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Taylor Morrison Home Co. will post 8.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TMHC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Taylor Morrison Home from $90.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Taylor Morrison Home from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Barclays raised Taylor Morrison Home from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $75.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. StockNews.com lowered Taylor Morrison Home from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded Taylor Morrison Home from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $76.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Taylor Morrison Home currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.43.

In other Taylor Morrison Home news, Director David C. Merritt sold 2,402 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.98, for a total value of $153,679.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Joseph Terracciano sold 1,537 shares of Taylor Morrison Home stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.75, for a total value of $93,372.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

Taylor Morrison Home Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public homebuilder in the United States. The company designs, builds, and sells single and multi-family detached and attached homes; and develops lifestyle and master-planned communities. It develops and constructs multi-use properties consisting of commercial space, retail, and multi-family properties under the Urban Form brand name.

