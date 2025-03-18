Securian Asset Management Inc. Has $494,000 Stock Holdings in Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR)

Securian Asset Management Inc. cut its stake in shares of Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR – Free Report) by 2.8% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 8,772 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 254 shares during the quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Matador Resources were worth $494,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MTDR. Copeland Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Matador Resources by 145.2% during the fourth quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 1,283,743 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $72,223,000 after purchasing an additional 760,122 shares during the last quarter. Yaupon Capital Management LP lifted its position in shares of Matador Resources by 565.4% in the third quarter. Yaupon Capital Management LP now owns 744,037 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $36,770,000 after buying an additional 632,218 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Matador Resources in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $22,509,000. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Matador Resources by 57.3% in the fourth quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 959,795 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $53,998,000 after buying an additional 349,820 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Matador Resources by 162.9% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 478,795 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $23,662,000 after buying an additional 296,663 shares during the last quarter. 91.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Matador Resources Price Performance

Matador Resources stock opened at $50.34 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $56.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $54.94. Matador Resources has a one year low of $43.89 and a one year high of $71.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market cap of $6.30 billion, a PE ratio of 7.05 and a beta of 3.17.

Matador Resources Increases Dividend

Matador Resources ( NYSE:MTDR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The energy company reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.88 by ($0.05). Matador Resources had a return on equity of 18.52% and a net margin of 25.26%. The company had revenue of $970.37 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $967.10 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Matador Resources will post 8.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th were issued a $0.3125 dividend. This represents a $1.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 28th. This is an increase from Matador Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Matador Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 17.51%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Matador Resources

In other Matador Resources news, CEO Joseph Wm Foran bought 6,000 shares of Matador Resources stock in a transaction on Friday, February 21st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $53.94 per share, with a total value of $323,640.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 39,379 shares in the company, valued at $2,124,103.26. This trade represents a 17.98 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Van H. Singleton II bought 2,000 shares of Matador Resources stock in a transaction on Friday, February 21st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $53.21 per share, for a total transaction of $106,420.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 289,135 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,384,873.35. This represents a 0.70 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have acquired 20,850 shares of company stock valued at $1,077,024. 6.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $62.00 price objective on shares of Matador Resources in a research report on Friday, January 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Matador Resources from $76.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 13th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Matador Resources from $87.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Stephens increased their target price on Matador Resources from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their target price on Matador Resources from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Matador Resources has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $74.20.

Matador Resources Profile

Matador Resources Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and natural gas resources in the United States. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production; and Midstream. The company primarily holds interests in the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring plays in the Delaware Basin in Southeast New Mexico and West Texas.

Featured Articles

