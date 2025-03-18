Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) Shares Bought by EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC

EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Free Report) by 14.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,245 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 522 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $163,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of SLB. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Schlumberger by 11.1% during the third quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,816 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $286,000 after buying an additional 683 shares during the period. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 40,715 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,708,000 after acquiring an additional 284 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in shares of Schlumberger by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 225,906 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $9,476,000 after purchasing an additional 4,665 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in shares of Schlumberger by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 4,242,627 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $177,978,000 after purchasing an additional 29,200 shares during the period. Finally, Islay Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Schlumberger by 4,952.4% in the 3rd quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC now owns 26,525 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,113,000 after purchasing an additional 26,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.99% of the company’s stock.

Get Schlumberger alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Schlumberger news, Director Vijay Kasibhatla sold 25,000 shares of Schlumberger stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.94, for a total transaction of $1,098,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 49,595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,179,204.30. The trade was a 33.51 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Abdellah Merad sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.44, for a total value of $2,486,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 210,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,723,202.88. The trade was a 22.18 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 290,772 shares of company stock valued at $12,546,660. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Schlumberger Price Performance

SLB stock opened at $41.42 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $41.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock has a market cap of $56.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.32, a PEG ratio of 10.10 and a beta of 1.47. Schlumberger Limited has a fifty-two week low of $36.52 and a fifty-two week high of $55.69.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 17th. The oil and gas company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.02. Schlumberger had a net margin of 12.29% and a return on equity of 21.90%. The business had revenue of $9.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.24 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.86 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Schlumberger Limited will post 3.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Schlumberger Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 5th will be paid a $0.285 dividend. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 5th. This is an increase from Schlumberger’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.66%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Griffin Securities lowered Schlumberger from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on Schlumberger from $64.00 to $61.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Schlumberger from $61.00 to $53.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Atb Cap Markets lowered shares of Schlumberger from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Schlumberger from $53.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $55.81.

View Our Latest Research Report on SLB

Schlumberger Profile

(Free Report)

Schlumberger Limited engages in the provision of technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The company provides field development and hydrocarbon production, carbon management, and integration of adjacent energy systems; reservoir interpretation and data processing services for exploration data; and well construction and production improvement services and products.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SLB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schlumberger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schlumberger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.