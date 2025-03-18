Savers Value Village, Inc. (NYSE:SVV) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Savers Value Village, Inc. (NYSE:SVV – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $11.67.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on SVV. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Savers Value Village from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 21st. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Savers Value Village from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Savers Value Village from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 24th.

In other news, insider T. Charles Hunsinger bought 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $7.25 per share, for a total transaction of $43,500.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 14,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $102,225. This represents a 74.07 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, General Counsel Richard A. Medway sold 4,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.48, for a total transaction of $55,104.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 2.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Savers Value Village by 49.3% during the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,969,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,192,000 after buying an additional 1,970,894 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its holdings in Savers Value Village by 570.0% during the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 3,689,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,817,000 after purchasing an additional 3,138,844 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in Savers Value Village by 30.8% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,437,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,167,000 after purchasing an additional 808,867 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Savers Value Village by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,382,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,422,000 after purchasing an additional 68,316 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Savers Value Village during the fourth quarter worth $11,324,000. 98.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Savers Value Village stock opened at $6.90 on Tuesday. Savers Value Village has a twelve month low of $6.48 and a twelve month high of $19.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a PE ratio of 38.36 and a beta of 1.41. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $9.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.83.

Savers Value Village (NYSE:SVV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $401.99 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $402.00 million. Savers Value Village had a return on equity of 8.74% and a net margin of 1.89%. On average, research analysts predict that Savers Value Village will post 0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Savers Value Village, Inc sells second-hand merchandise in retail stores in the United States, Canada, and Australia. It operates stores under the Savers, Value Village, Value Village Boutique, Village des Valeurs, Unique, and 2nd Avenue brands. The company purchases secondhand textiles, including clothing, bedding, and bath items; shoes; accessories; housewares; books; and other goods from non-profit partners and then processes, selects, prices, merchandises, and sells them in its stores.

