Savara Inc (NASDAQ:SVRA) Shares Bought by Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its stake in Savara Inc (NASDAQ:SVRA – Free Report) by 21.3% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 837,467 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 146,858 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Savara were worth $2,571,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SVRA. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Savara during the 3rd quarter worth about $67,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its position in shares of Savara by 258.9% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 25,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after acquiring an additional 18,534 shares in the last quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Savara by 14.9% in the 4th quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 36,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 4,732 shares during the period. LMR Partners LLP boosted its stake in Savara by 138.3% in the 3rd quarter. LMR Partners LLP now owns 36,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,000 after purchasing an additional 132,900 shares during the period. Finally, Intech Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Savara during the 3rd quarter valued at $174,000. 87.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Savara in a report on Friday, December 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $8.00 price target on the stock. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $9.00 target price on shares of Savara in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.83.

Savara Stock Performance

Shares of SVRA stock opened at $2.81 on Tuesday. Savara Inc has a fifty-two week low of $2.26 and a fifty-two week high of $5.34. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $2.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 17.70 and a quick ratio of 17.70. The firm has a market cap of $482.25 million, a P/E ratio of -6.53 and a beta of 0.60.

Savara Company Profile

Savara Inc, formerly Mast Therapeutics, Inc, is a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company. The Company is focused on the development and commercialization of novel therapies for the treatment of patients with rare respiratory diseases. Its pipeline includes AeroVanc, Molgradex and AIR001. AeroVanc is an inhaled formulation of vancomycin, which the Company is developing for the treatment of persistent methicillin-resistant Staphylococcus aureus, lung infection in cystic fibrosis patients.

