Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SARTF) Short Interest Update

Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SARTF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 3,000 shares, an increase of 25.0% from the February 13th total of 2,400 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 30.0 days.

Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft Stock Performance

Shares of Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft stock remained flat at $196.00 during trading on Tuesday. Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft has a 52-week low of $175.93 and a 52-week high of $299.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $209.61 and its 200-day moving average is $203.18. The stock has a market cap of $6.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 148.49 and a beta of 1.11.

Get Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft alerts:

Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SARTF – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 17th. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $967.37 million during the quarter. Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft had a return on equity of 7.33% and a net margin of 2.48%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Guggenheim upgraded Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 19th.

View Our Latest Stock Report on SARTF

Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft provides bioprocess solutions and lab products and services in the United States and internationally. The company offers multi-parallel, benchtop, single-use, stainless steel, cell culture, rocking motion, and microbial bioreactors, and software apps for bioreactors and cell culture shake flask; fermenters; cell culture media products; cellcelector flex, incubator flowbox, nanowell arrays, and capillaries and tips; fluid management products; microbiology products; and Ultrafiltration membrane filters, glass and quartz microfiber filters, clarification, syringeless and in-line filters, lab chromatography, and filters and blotting papers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.