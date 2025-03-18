Sarah Gilligan Sells 29,813 Shares of The Gap, Inc. (NYSE:GAP) Stock

The Gap, Inc. (NYSE:GAP – Get Free Report) insider Sarah Gilligan sold 29,813 shares of GAP stock in a transaction on Friday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.34, for a total transaction of $606,396.42. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,575.56. This trade represents a 91.88 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

GAP stock opened at $20.03 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.55 billion, a PE ratio of 9.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 2.38. The Gap, Inc. has a 1-year low of $18.54 and a 1-year high of $26.41.

GAP (NYSE:GAP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 6th. The company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.18. GAP had a net margin of 5.40% and a return on equity of 29.03%. The business had revenue of $4.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.07 billion. As a group, analysts expect that The Gap, Inc. will post 2.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 9th will be paid a $0.165 dividend. This is a boost from GAP’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 9th. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.30%. GAP’s dividend payout ratio is 29.86%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of GAP from $26.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 10th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of GAP from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 7th. Argus upgraded shares of GAP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $26.00 price objective on shares of GAP in a research report on Friday, March 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of GAP from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, GAP has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $29.25.

Gap, Inc operates as a global apparel retail company, which offers clothing, apparel, accessories, and personal care products for men, women, and children. The firm operates through the following segments: Gap Global, Old Navy Global, Banana Republic Global, Athleta, and Other. The Gap Global segment includes apparel and accessories for men and women under the Gap brand, along with the GapKids, BabyGap, GapMaternity, GapBody, and GapFit collections.

