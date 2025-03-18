SanJac Alpha Core Plus Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SJCP) Announces Dividend of $0.13

SanJac Alpha Core Plus Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SJCP – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Monday, March 17th, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 18th will be paid a dividend of 0.133 per share on Wednesday, March 19th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 18th.

SanJac Alpha Core Plus Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SJCP stock traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $24.91. The stock had a trading volume of 2,001 shares, compared to its average volume of 309. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.90. SanJac Alpha Core Plus Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $24.65 and a fifty-two week high of $25.16.

SanJac Alpha Core Plus Bond ETF Company Profile

The SanJac Alpha Core Plus Bond ETF (SJCP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is actively managed, aiming to provide current income and optimize total returns, maintain limited volatility, and preserve capital by investing in investment-grade debt instruments of varying maturities.

