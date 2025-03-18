SanJac Alpha Core Plus Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SJCP) Announces Dividend of $0.13

SanJac Alpha Core Plus Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SJCP – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Monday, March 17th, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 18th will be paid a dividend of 0.133 per share on Wednesday, March 19th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 18th.
SanJac Alpha Core Plus Bond ETF Stock Performance
Shares of SJCP stock traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $24.91. The stock had a trading volume of 2,001 shares, compared to its average volume of 309. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.90. SanJac Alpha Core Plus Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $24.65 and a fifty-two week high of $25.16.
SanJac Alpha Core Plus Bond ETF Company Profile
