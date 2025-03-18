SandRidge Energy (OTCMKTS:SDOCQ) and EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) Head-To-Head Analysis

SandRidge Energy (OTCMKTS:SDOCQ – Get Free Report) and EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Get Free Report) are both mining companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, dividends, profitability, earnings, institutional ownership and risk.

Profitability

This table compares SandRidge Energy and EOG Resources’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SandRidge Energy N/A N/A N/A EOG Resources 29.18% 23.77% 15.24%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares SandRidge Energy and EOG Resources”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SandRidge Energy N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A EOG Resources $23.38 billion 2.93 $7.59 billion $11.23 11.00

Analyst Recommendations

EOG Resources has higher revenue and earnings than SandRidge Energy.

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for SandRidge Energy and EOG Resources, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SandRidge Energy 0 0 0 0 0.00 EOG Resources 0 11 9 1 2.52

EOG Resources has a consensus price target of $145.43, indicating a potential upside of 17.70%. Given EOG Resources’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe EOG Resources is more favorable than SandRidge Energy.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

89.9% of EOG Resources shares are held by institutional investors. 0.3% of EOG Resources shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

EOG Resources beats SandRidge Energy on 10 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About SandRidge Energy

SandRidge Energy, Inc. is an oil and natural gas company. The Company focuses on exploration and production activities in the Mid-Continent and Rockies regions of the United States. As of December 31, 2016, the Company had 3,122 gross producing wells and approximately 1,364,000 gross total acres under lease. The Company’s primary areas of operation are the Mid-Continent area of Oklahoma and Kansas and the Niobrara Shale in the Colorado Rockies. As of December 31, 2016, the Company held interests in approximately 1,185,000 gross leasehold acres located primarily in Oklahoma and Kansas. As of December 31, 2016, the Company’s interests in the Mid-Continent included 1,972 gross producing wells. As of December 31, 2016, the Company had approximately 1,087,000 gross acres under lease and 1,471 gross producing wells in the Mississippian formation. As of December 31, 2016, the Company’s Rockies properties consisted of approximately 140,000 gross acres and 25 gross producing wells.

About EOG Resources

EOG Resources, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas primarily in producing basins in the United States, the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago and internationally. The company was formerly known as Enron Oil & Gas Company. EOG Resources, Inc. was incorporated in 1985 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

