Sadot Group (SDOT) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Sadot Group (NASDAQ:SDOT – Get Free Report) is projected to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, March 19th. Analysts expect Sadot Group to post earnings of $0.19 per share and revenue of $236.27 million for the quarter.

Sadot Group Stock Performance

NASDAQ:SDOT opened at $2.92 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $17.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.70 and a beta of 1.29. Sadot Group has a 52-week low of $2.24 and a 52-week high of $7.00. The business’s fifty day moving average is $3.15 and its 200 day moving average is $3.41.

Get Sadot Group alerts:

About Sadot Group

(Get Free Report)

Read More

Sadot Group Inc provides supply chain solutions that address growing food security challenges worldwide. The company is involved in the agri-commodity sourcing and trading operations for food/feed products, such as soybean meal, wheat, and corn; and farm operations, including producing grains and tree crops in Southern Africa.

Receive News & Ratings for Sadot Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sadot Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.