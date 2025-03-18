SAB Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SABSW) Short Interest Update

SAB Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SABSW – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, a drop of 25.0% from the February 13th total of 1,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 32,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

SAB Biotherapeutics Stock Performance

SAB Biotherapeutics stock opened at $0.03 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.05. SAB Biotherapeutics has a 1-year low of $0.01 and a 1-year high of $0.18.

About SAB Biotherapeutics

SAB Biotherapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of human polyclonal immunotherapeutic antibodies to address immune system disorders and infectious diseases. It has applied advanced genetic engineering and antibody science to develop transchromosomic bovine herds that produce fully human antibodies targeted at infectious diseases and immune and autoimmune disorders, including infectious diseases, influenza, CDI, type 1 diabetes, organ transplantation, and oncology, as well as immunology, gastroenterology, and respiratory diseases.

