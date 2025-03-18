Ruffer Investment Company Limited (LON:RICA) Plans GBX 2.85 Dividend

Ruffer Investment Company Limited (LON:RICA – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Wednesday, March 12th, DividendData.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 20th will be paid a dividend of GBX 2.85 ($0.04) per share on Friday, April 4th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 20th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Shares of Ruffer Investment stock traded down GBX 0.50 ($0.01) on Tuesday, reaching GBX 277 ($3.60). The company had a trading volume of 3,123,895 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,156,263. The firm has a market cap of £891.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 100.76 and a beta of 0.25. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 275.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 274.11. Ruffer Investment has a 1 year low of GBX 261.50 ($3.40) and a 1 year high of GBX 289.50 ($3.76).

Ruffer Investment (LON:RICA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 12th. The company reported GBX 3 ($0.04) EPS for the quarter. Ruffer Investment had a return on equity of 0.96% and a net margin of 51.94%.

In other Ruffer Investment news, insider Colleen McHugh acquired 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 276 ($3.58) per share, for a total transaction of £11,040 ($14,339.52). Also, insider Susie Farnon acquired 5,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 19th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 268 ($3.48) per share, with a total value of £14,740 ($19,145.34). Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Ruffer Investment Company Limited has a simple aim – consistent positive returns, regardless of how the financial markets perform.

We try not to lose money in any 12 month period, and to grow the value of our investors’ wealth over the long haul.

If we can do this, we should outpace inflation, protecting and increasing the real value of our investors’ income and capital.

The specific investment objective of the Company is to produce a positive total return greater than twice Bank of England Bank Rate.

