Royce & Associates LP Sells 118,731 Shares of EVI Industries, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:EVI)

Royce & Associates LP trimmed its stake in EVI Industries, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:EVI – Free Report) by 15.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 655,741 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 118,731 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP’s holdings in EVI Industries were worth $10,721,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in EVI. Natixis Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of EVI Industries by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 35,590 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $582,000 after purchasing an additional 1,864 shares during the period. King Luther Capital Management Corp increased its stake in shares of EVI Industries by 416.6% in the 4th quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 185,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,033,000 after acquiring an additional 149,591 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of EVI Industries during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,863,000. Bard Associates Inc. increased its holdings in shares of EVI Industries by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Bard Associates Inc. now owns 12,113 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $198,000 after acquiring an additional 764 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of EVI Industries by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 788,616 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $12,894,000 after buying an additional 13,350 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 37.30% of the company’s stock.

Get EVI Industries alerts:

EVI Industries Price Performance

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:EVI opened at $18.24 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 0.87. EVI Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $14.51 and a 52 week high of $25.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $232.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.00 and a beta of 0.40.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of EVI Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th.

Check Out Our Latest Report on EVI

About EVI Industries

(Free Report)

EVI Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the distribution, sale, rental, and lease of commercial and industrial laundry and dry-cleaning equipment in the United States, Canada, the Caribbean, and Latin America. The company sells and/or leases commercial laundry equipment specializing in washing, drying, finishing, material handling, water heating, power generation, and water reuse applications.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EVI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for EVI Industries, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:EVI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for EVI Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EVI Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.