Royce & Associates LP Purchases 18,851 Shares of Nathan’s Famous, Inc. (NASDAQ:NATH)

Royce & Associates LP grew its position in Nathan’s Famous, Inc. (NASDAQ:NATH – Free Report) by 15.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 139,528 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,851 shares during the quarter. Royce & Associates LP’s holdings in Nathan’s Famous were worth $10,968,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NATH. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Nathan’s Famous in the 4th quarter worth about $397,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Nathan’s Famous by 3.3% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 63,252 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $5,118,000 after buying an additional 2,011 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Nathan’s Famous by 125.5% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,744 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $384,000 after buying an additional 2,640 shares during the period. Ellsworth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nathan’s Famous during the 4th quarter worth approximately $589,000. Finally, Crawford Fund Management LLC boosted its holdings in Nathan’s Famous by 11.9% during the 3rd quarter. Crawford Fund Management LLC now owns 97,660 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $7,901,000 after acquiring an additional 10,350 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.54% of the company’s stock.

Get Nathan's Famous alerts:

Nathan’s Famous Price Performance

Shares of NATH opened at $93.76 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $383.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.17 and a beta of 0.15. The company has a 50-day moving average of $88.82 and a 200 day moving average of $84.96. Nathan’s Famous, Inc. has a 1-year low of $64.02 and a 1-year high of $104.96.

Nathan’s Famous Dividend Announcement

Nathan’s Famous ( NASDAQ:NATH Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The restaurant operator reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Nathan’s Famous had a negative return on equity of 96.05% and a net margin of 16.19%.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 18th. Nathan’s Famous’s payout ratio is 34.48%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Nathan’s Famous from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th.

View Our Latest Report on Nathan’s Famous

Nathan’s Famous Company Profile

(Free Report)

Nathan’s Famous, Inc engages in the operation of franchised fast-food units. It is involved in the licensing, wholesaling, and retailing of products marketed under the Nathan’s Famous brand. The firm operates through the following business segments: Branded Product Program, Product Licensing, Restaurant Operations, and Corporate.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NATH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nathan’s Famous, Inc. (NASDAQ:NATH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Nathan's Famous Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nathan's Famous and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.