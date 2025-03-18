Royce & Associates LP Has $13.40 Million Position in Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN)

Royce & Associates LP lifted its position in shares of Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN – Free Report) by 1,219.0% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 329,760 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 304,760 shares during the quarter. Royce & Associates LP’s holdings in Five9 were worth $13,401,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Potrero Capital Research LLC bought a new stake in Five9 during the third quarter worth about $15,610,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P bought a new stake in Five9 during the third quarter worth about $11,211,000. Scalar Gauge Management LLC raised its holdings in Five9 by 191.7% during the third quarter. Scalar Gauge Management LLC now owns 462,291 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $13,282,000 after acquiring an additional 303,791 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Five9 during the fourth quarter worth about $11,671,000. Finally, FMR LLC raised its holdings in Five9 by 2.4% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,159,760 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $320,620,000 after acquiring an additional 259,820 shares in the last quarter. 96.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Five9 alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 target price on shares of Five9 in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Five9 from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on Five9 from $50.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Five9 in a research note on Thursday, March 13th. Finally, Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 price objective on shares of Five9 in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.25.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Five9 news, COO Andy Dignan sold 2,840 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.23, for a total value of $94,373.20. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 194,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,453,299.23. This trade represents a 1.44 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Leena Mansharamani sold 1,135 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.20, for a total value of $34,277.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 47,165 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,424,383. This represents a 2.35 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 28,874 shares of company stock valued at $985,446 over the last 90 days. 1.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Five9 Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ FIVN opened at $30.23 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -151.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.41 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. Five9, Inc. has a 1-year low of $26.60 and a 1-year high of $63.79. The business’s 50 day moving average is $37.97 and its 200-day moving average is $35.82.

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The software maker reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by ($0.44). The company had revenue of $278.66 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $267.70 million. Five9 had a positive return on equity of 3.62% and a negative net margin of 1.23%. Equities research analysts predict that Five9, Inc. will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current year.

About Five9

(Free Report)

Five9, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides intelligent cloud software for contact centers in the United States, India, and internationally. It offers a virtual contact center cloud platform that delivers a suite of applications, which enables the breadth of contact center-related customer service, sales, and marketing functions.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FIVN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Five9 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Five9 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.