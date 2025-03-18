Royce & Associates LP Grows Stock Holdings in IBEX Limited (NASDAQ:IBEX)

Royce & Associates LP grew its stake in IBEX Limited (NASDAQ:IBEX – Free Report) by 3.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 548,481 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,481 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP’s holdings in IBEX were worth $11,787,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IBEX. FMR LLC boosted its stake in IBEX by 314.5% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 1,623 shares during the last quarter. R Squared Ltd purchased a new position in shares of IBEX during the 4th quarter worth $48,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new position in shares of IBEX during the 3rd quarter valued at about $68,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of IBEX during the 4th quarter valued at about $116,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of IBEX by 359.2% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,000 after purchasing an additional 8,433 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.24% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of IBEX from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th.

Insider Transactions at IBEX

In related news, CEO Robert Thomas Dechant sold 1,792 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.50, for a total transaction of $40,320.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 226,841 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,103,922.50. This represents a 0.78 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Shuja Keen sold 11,199 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.95, for a total value of $245,818.05. Following the transaction, the director now owns 47,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,047,607.65. This trade represents a 19.01 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 183,412 shares of company stock worth $4,659,939. 6.72% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

IBEX Price Performance

NASDAQ:IBEX opened at $25.31 on Tuesday. IBEX Limited has a 52 week low of $13.00 and a 52 week high of $27.83. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $23.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.02. The company has a market capitalization of $333.89 million, a P/E ratio of 11.88 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

IBEX (NASDAQ:IBEX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.02. IBEX had a net margin of 7.08% and a return on equity of 25.29%.

IBEX Profile

IBEX Limited provides end-to-end technology-enabled customer lifecycle experience solutions in the United States and internationally. The company products and services portfolio includes ibex Connect, that offers customer service, technical support, revenue generation, and other revenue generation outsourced back-office services through the CX model, which integrates voice, email, chat, SMS, social media, and other communication applications; ibex Digital, a customer acquisition solution that comprises digital marketing, e-commerce technology, and platform solutions; and ibex CX, a customer experience solution, which provides a suite of proprietary software tools to measure, monitor, and manage its clients' customer experience.

