Royce & Associates LP Grows Position in SandRidge Energy, Inc. (NYSE:SD)

Royce & Associates LP raised its position in SandRidge Energy, Inc. (NYSE:SD – Free Report) by 76.2% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,094,786 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after buying an additional 473,542 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP’s holdings in SandRidge Energy were worth $12,820,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SandRidge Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $148,000. Quantinno Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of SandRidge Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $186,000. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SandRidge Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $248,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its position in shares of SandRidge Energy by 34.0% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 23,502 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $287,000 after purchasing an additional 5,967 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lavaca Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of SandRidge Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at $306,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.84% of the company’s stock.

NYSE SD opened at $11.55 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $11.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.80. The company has a market capitalization of $428.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.02 and a beta of 2.03. SandRidge Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.31 and a 12 month high of $15.31.

SandRidge Energy ( NYSE:SD Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 10th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $38.97 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $50.27 million. SandRidge Energy had a net margin of 39.25% and a return on equity of 7.92%.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 20th will be given a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.81%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 20th. SandRidge Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.88%.

SandRidge Energy, Inc engages in the acquisition, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States Mid-Continent. The company was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

