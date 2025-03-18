Royce & Associates LP Boosts Position in Envista Holdings Co. (NYSE:NVST)

Royce & Associates LP boosted its position in Envista Holdings Co. (NYSE:NVST – Free Report) by 88.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 526,985 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 248,081 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP’s holdings in Envista were worth $10,166,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Amalgamated Bank raised its holdings in Envista by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 80,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,551,000 after purchasing an additional 523 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in Envista by 30.5% in the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 538 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp raised its stake in shares of Envista by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 16,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $320,000 after buying an additional 676 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank lifted its position in shares of Envista by 97.8% during the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 949 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in shares of Envista by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 39,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $764,000 after acquiring an additional 983 shares during the period.

Get Envista alerts:

Envista Stock Up 3.0 %

Shares of NVST opened at $17.16 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 1.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.33. Envista Holdings Co. has a 1 year low of $15.15 and a 1 year high of $23.00. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.64.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Envista ( NYSE:NVST Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.01. Envista had a negative net margin of 44.56% and a positive return on equity of 3.86%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Envista Holdings Co. will post 1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have commented on NVST. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Envista from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 10th. Wells Fargo & Company set a $19.00 price objective on shares of Envista in a research report on Saturday, March 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Envista from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 6th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Envista from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 6th. Finally, Mizuho initiated coverage on Envista in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.18.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on NVST

About Envista

(Free Report)

Envista Holdings Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells dental products in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Specialty Products & Technologies, and Equipment & Consumables. The Specialty Products & Technologies segment offers dental implant systems, guided surgery systems, biomaterials, and prefabricated and custom-built prosthetics to oral surgeons, prosthodontists and periodontists, and general dentist; and brackets and wires, tubes and bands, archwires, clear aligners, digital orthodontic treatments, retainers, and other orthodontic laboratory products.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Envista Holdings Co. (NYSE:NVST – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Envista Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Envista and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.