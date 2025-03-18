Robert F. Hoffman Sells 2,500 Shares of Century Aluminum (NASDAQ:CENX) Stock

Century Aluminum (NASDAQ:CENX – Get Free Report) CAO Robert F. Hoffman sold 2,500 shares of Century Aluminum stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.99, for a total value of $49,975.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 64,083 shares in the company, valued at $1,281,019.17. This trade represents a 3.75 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Century Aluminum Stock Down 1.8 %

NASDAQ CENX traded down $0.37 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $20.08. The stock had a trading volume of 951,517 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,342,241. The company has a market capitalization of $1.85 billion, a PE ratio of 6.35 and a beta of 2.67. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $19.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 1.71. Century Aluminum has a 12 month low of $11.40 and a 12 month high of $25.39.

Century Aluminum (NASDAQ:CENX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The industrial products company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $631.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $515.27 million. Century Aluminum had a return on equity of 13.38% and a net margin of 14.69%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.39 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Century Aluminum will post 2.76 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Century Aluminum

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Century Aluminum during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. AlphaQuest LLC raised its stake in shares of Century Aluminum by 2,889.3% during the 4th quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 2,511 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 2,427 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Century Aluminum during the 4th quarter worth approximately $54,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Century Aluminum by 159.2% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,256 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Corton Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Century Aluminum during the 4th quarter worth approximately $189,000. Institutional investors own 61.59% of the company’s stock.

CENX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wolfe Research upgraded Century Aluminum from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Century Aluminum from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $22.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Century Aluminum from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 7th.

Century Aluminum Company Profile

Century Aluminum Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production of standard-grade and value-added primary aluminum products in the United States and Iceland. It also owns and operates an alumina production facility in Iceland, and a carbon anode production facility in the Netherlands.

Featured Articles

