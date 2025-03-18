Robert F. Hoffman Sells 2,500 Shares of Century Aluminum (NASDAQ:CENX) Stock

Century Aluminum (NASDAQ:CENX – Get Free Report) CAO Robert F. Hoffman sold 2,500 shares of Century Aluminum stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.99, for a total value of $49,975.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 64,083 shares in the company, valued at $1,281,019.17. This trade represents a 3.75 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.
Century Aluminum Stock Down 1.8 %
NASDAQ CENX traded down $0.37 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $20.08. The stock had a trading volume of 951,517 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,342,241. The company has a market capitalization of $1.85 billion, a PE ratio of 6.35 and a beta of 2.67. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $19.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 1.71. Century Aluminum has a 12 month low of $11.40 and a 12 month high of $25.39.
Century Aluminum (NASDAQ:CENX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The industrial products company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $631.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $515.27 million. Century Aluminum had a return on equity of 13.38% and a net margin of 14.69%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.39 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Century Aluminum will post 2.76 EPS for the current year.
CENX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wolfe Research upgraded Century Aluminum from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Century Aluminum from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $22.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Century Aluminum from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 7th.
Century Aluminum Company Profile
Century Aluminum Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production of standard-grade and value-added primary aluminum products in the United States and Iceland. It also owns and operates an alumina production facility in Iceland, and a carbon anode production facility in the Netherlands.
