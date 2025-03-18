RLX Technology Inc. (NYSE:RLX) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

RLX Technology Inc. (NYSE:RLX – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 11,470,000 shares, a decline of 17.5% from the February 13th total of 13,900,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,160,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.2 days. Currently, 1.3% of the company’s shares are sold short.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, Citigroup lowered shares of RLX Technology from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $2.80 to $2.50 in a report on Monday.
Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on RLX Technology
RLX Technology Stock Performance
RLX Technology (NYSE:RLX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 14th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.19). The company had revenue of $111.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $764.69 million. RLX Technology had a return on equity of 2.48% and a net margin of 15.70%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Centiva Capital LP acquired a new stake in RLX Technology during the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in RLX Technology in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in RLX Technology in the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in RLX Technology in the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Catalina Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in RLX Technology in the 4th quarter valued at $63,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.68% of the company’s stock.
RLX Technology Company Profile
RLX Technology Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of e-vapor products in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It serves partner distributors and retail outlets. The company was founded in 2018 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.
Further Reading
