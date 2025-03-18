Rezolute, Inc. (NASDAQ:RZLT) Short Interest Up 19.3% in February

Rezolute, Inc. (NASDAQ:RZLT – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 2,160,000 shares, a growth of 19.3% from the February 13th total of 1,810,000 shares. Approximately 4.4% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 452,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.8 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. JMP Securities boosted their target price on Rezolute from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Craig Hallum raised Rezolute to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Rezolute in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 target price on shares of Rezolute in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Rezolute currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.38.

Insider Activity at Rezolute

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Rezolute

In other Rezolute news, Director Wladimir Hogenhuis acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $4.70 per share, for a total transaction of $47,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 77,267 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $363,154.90. The trade was a 14.87 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . 18.39% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Rezolute by 39.0% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 491,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,385,000 after buying an additional 137,905 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rezolute during the third quarter worth about $57,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Rezolute during the third quarter worth about $42,000. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Rezolute by 11.6% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 125,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $609,000 after buying an additional 13,000 shares during the period. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Rezolute during the third quarter worth about $239,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.97% of the company’s stock.

Rezolute Trading Down 3.7 %

Shares of RZLT stock traded down $0.13 on Tuesday, reaching $3.37. 1,698,458 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 463,752. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $4.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.86. The company has a market capitalization of $204.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.76 and a beta of 0.95. Rezolute has a twelve month low of $1.68 and a twelve month high of $6.19.

Rezolute (NASDAQ:RZLT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.11. Equities research analysts forecast that Rezolute will post -0.93 earnings per share for the current year.

About Rezolute

Rezolute, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for metabolic diseases associated with chronic glucose imbalance in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is RZ358, a human monoclonal antibody that is in Phase 2b clinical trial for the treatment of congenital hyperinsulinism, an ultra-rare pediatric genetic disorder.

Featured Stories

